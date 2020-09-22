Nice Idea is a free entrepreneurship program for North Dakota middle and high school students where they learn to be creative and entrepreneurial, connect with mentors and actual problems that need solving, and showcase their ideas to win support to make those ideas a reality.
“Now, more than ever, we need to inspire innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship across North Dakota,” said Scott Meyer, Ozbun Executive Director of Entrepreneurship at North Dakota State University.
