The Valley City High School, Student Council and surrounding businesses are kicking off the 2021 Operation End Hunger Campaign.
The goal is to pack the Bernatello’s Pizza delivery truck so full of donations for the Barnes County Food Pantry that we can barely get the doors closed. So let’s all join together and help stock up those Barnes County Food Pantry shelves.
VCHS has chosen to participate in this event and to collect food in November as this is the time of year that the food pantry will be putting together baskets for those in need over the upcoming holidays.
Each grade (7th -12th) will be compete against each other by seeing who can bring the mostfood/monetary items through November 19th and they would like to invite all community members, businesses and groups within Barnes County to participate by dropping off donations at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
This is more than just a feel-good project; it’s real, it’s meaningful, and it will impact many families right here at home.
VCHS students, thank you for your support!
Barnes County
Food Pantry
Specific Needs:
Canned goods
Cereal
Boxed Foods
Paper Towels
Toiletries
Klenex
If you’re a business , or private party, in town and would like to partner up to support these efforts contact Abby Ingstad at (abby.ingstad@k12.nd.us).