2023 Advance Art Student - Community Art Projects

Back row l-r: Teddy Hochhalter, Kendra Braton, Ayden McPartland. 3rd-row l-r: Mikayla Webb, Michael Huss-Reeves, Jai Goulet. 2nd row l-r: Alex Wobbema, Claire Powell, Emilee Olson-Gronneberg, Emma Fiedler. Front row l-r: Mrs. Stephani Krueger, Amiah Webb. Chelsey Urbano, Devin Beeson-Burchill, Taylor Ask.  Submitted photo

Courtesy of  Kristi Brandt, VCHS Prinicipal

The Community art class at Valley City High School is an innovative program lead by 7-12 art instructor Stephani Krueger that combines art education with practical experience. Students are taking commissioned work requests from local businesses and individuals, allowing them to create art that meets the specific needs of their clients. This process teaches students about the importance of communication, customer service, budgeting, business practices and deadlines, all of which are essential skills for anyone pursuing a career in the art world.

Recommended for you