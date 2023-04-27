Courtesy of Kristi Brandt, VCHS Prinicipal
The Community art class at Valley City High School is an innovative program lead by 7-12 art instructor Stephani Krueger that combines art education with practical experience. Students are taking commissioned work requests from local businesses and individuals, allowing them to create art that meets the specific needs of their clients. This process teaches students about the importance of communication, customer service, budgeting, business practices and deadlines, all of which are essential skills for anyone pursuing a career in the art world.
The students work on a variety of projects, including murals, paintings, set designs and sculptures. They are encouraged to explore different styles and mediums and to develop their own unique artistic voice. This approach allows students to build a diverse portfolio of work that demonstrates their skills and creativity. Currently, the community art class is working on commissions for the Barnes County museum's window display for earth day, working with Diane Hochhalter Studio to create a mural outside her building, and creating artwork for the local Valley City DMV and Chamber of Commerce to name a few. The community art students have also created and facilitated art activities for the residents of our local care center. The students in the community art class are really working hard to give the youth of VC more of an artistic voice within both the Valley City Public Schools and the Valley City community.
The community art class at Valley City High School has been a huge success. In its first year being offered, the class has as many as 15 students enroll. Not only have the students gained valuable experience, but the school and the local community has benefited from the beautiful art that they have created. The class has helped to create a sense of pride and identity in the community and has encouraged students to become more engaged with their surroundings.
