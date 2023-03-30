HiLinerLogo
Parents and Guardians,
I hope this email finds you and your family doing well! It's hard to believe we are quickly winding down the school year and have fewer than 40 school days remaining in the 2022-2023 school year. Before we know it, the snow will be gone, grass will be green, and 109 senior students will be graduating from VCHS.  Please see a brief highlight below regarding our continued study of school facilities, school safety plans, and yes, the potential for more winter weather next week in Valley City.

Recommended for you