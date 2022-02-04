The January Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Grace Bitz, Cole Haugen, Veronica Remick, and Griffin Kvilvang. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, and being involved in school activities.
