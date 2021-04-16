Valley City Hi-Liner vocalists and instrumentalists are ready to share their talents at the upcoming 2021 Cafe Concert, May 5th, 8th & 9th, and the Flying High Jazzin’ Concert, May 10th.
Cafe Concert
The 2021 Cafe Concert, with the theme “Into the Unknown,” will be held Wednesday, May 5th at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 8th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby.
Each year, the VCHS Cafe Concert is a popular, community favorite. It’s a great way to welcome spring with good foot-tappin’ music. This year’s concert will feature the Senior and Varsity Choirs, Show Choir, Solos and Duets, Ensembles, 7th & 8th Grade Choir.
Admission: table seats will be $8 each. Bleacher seats (available at the door) will be $7 for adults and $6 for students.
Jazzin’ Concert
The 2021 Flying High Jazzin’ Concert will be held Monday May 10th at 7 p.m in the Hi-Liner Activity Center. For those who dig smooth tunes, relaxing brass and chords with just the right amount of dissonance, this Jazzin’ Concert is a must-see.
Admission: table seats will be $5 each. Bleacher seats (available at the door) will also be $5 each for both adults and students.
Advanced table ticket sales will start on Monday, April 19th. You can grab your tickets from 4:00-5:30 p.m. on that day and on Tuesday, April 20th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the HAC Lobby. Checks can be made payable to Music Boosters.
For more information please contact ticket sales chair, Lori Jury, at 701-845-1558, cell 701-490-1034 or by email jljury2@msn.com
Phone and email orders will be accepted after April 21st.