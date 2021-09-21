The Valley City Public School District is celebrating 2021 Homecoming this week, with dress-up days, special activities, pep rally, parade, royalty and more. This year’s Homecoming Court Royalty are as follows: Seth Zeltinger, Joe Cummings, Brady Zaun, Emma Langemo, Emily Klein, Brooklyn Triebold, Morgyn Maine, and Jalynn Anderson.
