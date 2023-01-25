The Valley City High School Speech Team had a another great weekend. The team travelled to Linton on January 21st. Due to Café Concert, only 11 VCHS Speech Team members travelled, but they showed up ready to compete! The Hi-Liners finished the day with 6 new state qualifiers. Individual results below:
Radio: Alexis Wobbema (5th), Katy Borg (2nd – State Qualifier, A/B Split)
Storytelling: Katy Borg (3rd)
Poetry: Leah Hochhalter (3rd)
Impromptu: Quin Kruger (8th), Matthew Holm (7th), Abby Wilmes (1st – State Qualifier)
Inform: Casey Kruger (4th), Katy Borg (1st – State Qualifier)
Serious Prose: Leah Hochhalter (4th), Alexis Wobbema (2nd – State Qualifier, A/B Split)
Extemp: Teddy Hochhalter (8th), Quin Kruger (7th), Matthew Holm (4th), Abby Wilmes (3rd), Casey Kruger (1st – State Qualifier)
Dramatic: Londine Marcellus (3rd)
Entertain: Teddy Hochhalter (6th)
Humorous: Teddy Hochhalter (1st – State Qualifier)
Persuade: Casey Kruger (6th)