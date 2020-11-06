The Hi-Liner Pantry is a vital resource for students in grades 7-12 in need and their families. Its purpose is to help alleviate child hunger by providing food and essential supplies to children at the school. The pantry is located in the Valley City Jr./Sr. High School and offers confidentiality to students who utilize it.
Families and students are never charged to use the pantry or participate in the weekend backpack program, which provides backpacks with food and essentials to carry students through the weekends during the school year. There are also no income requirements for either program.
To keep their shelves stocked for students in need, the Hi-Liner Pantry relies on individuals, organizations and businesses to donate items. To stock up the shelves before students are out of school on Christmas break, Bridge City Dentistry is hosting a food drive for the Hi-Liner Pantry from November 2 through December 11.
Read the full story in your Nov. 6-8 Times-Record weekend edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.