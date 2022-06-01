Abigail Gilbertson is moving on from Valley City, leaving home to attend Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and leaving in her wake a legacy of hard work, ambition and success.
“I like to reach my goals,” Gilbertson said. “Completing something or getting something done, I’ve always been a stickler for my grades so making sure that everything is up to what I consider standard for me.”
Abigail Gilbertson received the Drake University Presidential Scholarship based on her academic record and past achievements. This scholarship totals to $92,000 over four years. She also placed as a semi-finalist in the Drake University Nationals Alumni Scholarship, which earned her a Trustee Scholarship worth $12,000 over four years. Accepted into Drake University, she intends to major in English and Pre-Law.
