Each year, two ensembles—one vocal and one instrumental—are selected to be the Governor’s Official State Band and Choral Programs. The groups are chosen based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement, and 2020’s honored ensembles are the Valley City High School Choir and Fargo Davies Wind Ensemble.
“Congratulations to Valley City Senior Choir and Davies Wind Ensemble for being named this year’s Governor’s Official Band and Choral Programs and for their outstanding representation of their schools, communities and state,” Governor Doug Burgum says. “Music and the arts are important elements of our schools and communities, and these two accomplished groups embody the tremendous musical talent within our state.”
Valley City High School Senior Choir is directed by Sheila Zinke, who’s spent the past 12 years as Director of Choral Music in the Jr./Sr. High School in Valley City. The Senior Choir is a 56-member ensemble comprised of Junior and Senior students. The top ensemble at VCHS, the Senior Choir has competed in the Heritage Festival in New York City, receiving Gold Ratings in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018, and have participated in and achieved recognition at regional and state competitions.
