Congratulations to VCHS 2023 Duck Stamp students:
First Place
Grades 10-12
Ayden McPartland - Best of Show
Claire Powell - Runner-Up, Best of Show
Emilee Olson-Gronneberg
Grades 7-9
Hailey Grenz
Second Place
Grades 10-12
Emmalee Jones
Grades 7-9
Kiyah Hayes
Third Place
Grades 10-12
Kendra Green
Grades 7-9
Alivia Even
Honorable Mentions:
Layni Bakalar, Kadie Kocha, Hailie Roe, Jaxon Deitz, Jasmine Boos, Gabriel Herzog, Tessa Kinney, Aubrey Langamo, Kaylie Nguyen, Isabelle Pickar, Charlize Trullinger, Kyle Ziniel.
Watch for full feature story coming up in your Times-Record.
