Congratulations to Valley City High School DECA students as they advance onto nationals.
This week seventeen members of the Valley City High School’s DECA club competed on a state level with nine of them advancing on to the national competition level in Atlanta, April 22-27, 2022.
VCHS DECA students moving
onto National Competition
are as follows:
Morgyn Maine: 3rd - Accounting Applications Role Play Event
Emily Klein: 2nd - Apparel & Accessories Role Play Event
Emma Olson: 3rd - Food Marketing Role Play Event
Brinklyn Johnson: 2nd - Principles of Business Management Roll Play Event
Maggie Dockter: 3rd - Principles of Marketing Role Play Event
Emily Klein: 1st - Business Solutions Project
McKenzie Current: 2nd - Community Awareness Project
Halley Thoreson: 1st - Innovation Plan
Braxton Jorissen & Morgyn Maine: 1st - Business Solutions Marketing Research Project
Grace Tangen & Rachel Beierle: 1st - Hospitality & Tourism Marketing Research Project
Brinklyn Johnson, Maggie Dockter & Amber Knutson: 1st - Integrated Marketing Campaign
Be sure and pick up your Times-Record weekend edition, Mar. 18-20, 2022, to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.