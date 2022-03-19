DECA logo

Congratulations to Valley City High School DECA students as they advance onto nationals.

This week seventeen members of the Valley City High School’s DECA club competed on a state level with nine of them advancing on to the national competition level in Atlanta, April 22-27, 2022.

VCHS DECA students moving

onto National Competition

are as follows:

Morgyn Maine: 3rd - Accounting Applications Role Play Event

Emily Klein: 2nd - Apparel & Accessories Role Play Event

Emma Olson: 3rd - Food Marketing Role Play Event

Brinklyn Johnson: 2nd - Principles of Business Management Roll Play Event

Maggie Dockter: 3rd - Principles of Marketing Role Play Event

Emily Klein: 1st - Business Solutions Project  

McKenzie Current: 2nd - Community Awareness Project

Halley Thoreson: 1st - Innovation Plan

Braxton Jorissen & Morgyn Maine: 1st - Business Solutions Marketing Research Project

Grace Tangen & Rachel Beierle: 1st - Hospitality & Tourism Marketing Research Project

Brinklyn Johnson, Maggie Dockter & Amber Knutson: 1st - Integrated Marketing Campaign

Be sure and pick up your Times-Record weekend edition, Mar. 18-20, 2022, to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.

Recommended for you