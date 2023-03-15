Thirteen Valley City students took part in the State DECA Career and Development Conference in Bismarck recently with over 450 other students from across the state attending the conference. Speakers included business members and DECA alumni. The students took in entertainment and competed in a variety of events. The group and several individuals were recognized. Nine students placed in the top three in their respective categories with six placing high enough to qualify for the International Conference in Orlando, Florida next month.
The VCHS DECA was awarded a promotional campaign certificate for activities done within the school.
The VCHS chapter was also recognized for their participation in community service activities.
Individually, Hadley Thoreson was recognized as Outstanding New Member and Emma Olson was recognized as an Outstanding Senior.
During competition, the Hi-Liners had two first place, three second place and two third place in their categories.
Thoreson, Livia Dietrich and Abby Martineck took first in Marketing Campaign for a Product.
Katie Jones and Jaisa Lassiter took first place in Marketing Campaign for a Service Business.
Dietrich and Martineck took second place in Hospitality Team Role Play.
Jones and Lassiter took second place in Travel & Tourism Team Role Play.
Aiden Jacobson took second place in Sports and Entertainment Research Project. Goliath Little Dog took third place in Buying and Merchandising Research Project.
Emma Olson took third place in Project Management for Community Giving.
For their efforts, Livia Dietrich, Jaisa Lassiter, Katie Jones, Aiden Jacobson, Abby Martineck and Hadley Thoreson will be attending the International Conference April 21st through the 26th in Florida.
Sheila Larson is the DECA Advisor for Valley City High School.
Congratulations to Mrs. Larson, Livia, Jaisa, Katie, Aiden, Abby, and Hadley along with all of the DECA students for a job well done!
Be sure and pick up your Mar. 15th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.