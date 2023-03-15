VCHS DECA

Back row l-r: Aiden Jacobson, Zach Sykora, Arie Bratrud, Ethan Miller. Middle row l-r: Goliath Little Dog, Abby Martineck, Livia Dietrich, Hadley Thoreson, Emma Olson. Front row l-r: Trevor Fetsch, Katie Jones, Jaisa Lassiter, Isaiah Schuldheisz. Not pictured: Advisor Sheila Larson Submitted photo

Thirteen Valley City students took part in the State DECA Career and Development Conference in Bismarck recently with over 450 other students from across the state attending the conference. Speakers included business members and DECA alumni. The students took in entertainment and competed in a variety of events. The group and several individuals were recognized. Nine students placed in the top three in their respective categories with six placing high enough to qualify for the International Conference in Orlando, Florida next month. 

The VCHS DECA was awarded a promotional campaign certificate for activities done within the school.

