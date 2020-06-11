VCHS Graduation
We are excited to be hosting the Valley City High School SENIOR CLASS of 2020 Graduation Ceremony this evening at Hanna Field beginning at 7:00pm.  This special ceremony will honor 83 graduating seniors from VCHS that will be accomplishing a wonderful milestone in their life.
 
Please know that while in-person attendance at graduation has been restricted due to the virus, we encourage all others to join us online @ Link to 2020 VCHS Graduation Ceremony. Together, we can celebrate all of these outstanding individuals and recognize the awesome accomplishments of graduating from Valley City High School, the SENIOR CLASS of 2020!!!
 
Thank you to all the Seniors and Senior Parents for everything that you have contributed to Valley City Public Schools.  Amidst the challenges of the past couple of months, you have maintained your positivity, patience, and Hi-Liner Pride.  Please know that ONCE A HI-LINER, ALWAYS A HI-LINER.  Congratulations SENIOR CLASS of 2020 and best of luck...YOU DID IT!!!
 
On behalf of all at Valley City Public Schools,
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

