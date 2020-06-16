Valley City High School’s Class of 2020 put on their caps and gowns, took their seats (at least six feet apart) and ceremoniously stepped into a new chapter of their lives with their graduation celebration at Hanna Field. These young graduates were joined by immediate family, who watched from the stands while their loved ones began their post-high school journey. Special thanks to George Dutton of Dutton’s Photography and Diane Hochhalter of Diane J. Hochhalter Studio for sharing their photos with our TR readers.
