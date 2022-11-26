Valley City High School art students are out and about selling raffle tickets for their annual Christmas art fundraiser.
Valley City High School art students are out and about selling raffle tickets for their annual Christmas art fundraiser.
This fundraiser is really beneficial to the art department in helping to pay for much needed art supplies for students.
For this fundraiser raffle tickets are sold for the chance to win a Christmas tree. All decorations for the trees were made by the 7-12 grade art students.
These Christmas decorations really bring the holiday spirit and are a marvelous keepsake to share with family and friends.
The students work really hard and put their all into this fundraiser.
Three trees will be raffled off on Thursday, December 15.
Raffle ticket cost a dollar per ticket and can be purchased from any art student. If you do not know an art student and want to purchase a ticket please contact VCHS art teacher, Stephani Krueger via email at Stephani.Krueger@k12.nd.us or call the VCPS Central Administration office at 701-845-0483.
Not looking for any more Christmas decor this year but want to support the art program, monetary donations can also be made to the art department by sending a check to VCHS/Art Fundraiser, 493 Central Ave N, Valley City, ND 58072.
VCHS art department is really amazing and all of these fundraisers help improve it in many different ways. There are so many students who love art class and art class helps students explore their creative side. This fundraiser is another way the students get to show their passion and inspire others. As Harvey Fierstein said “Art has the power to transform, to illuminate, to educate, inspire, and motivate.”
