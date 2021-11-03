The pandemic has meant many things to many people. To the students of Valley City High School Band and Choir it has meant the disappointment of not being able to travel with their classmates the past two years. But in true Hi-Liner spirit, the fundraising continues because planning is underway to bring back the tradition of having Valley City Public School compete in the Heritage Festival, a high school music competition.
The fruit fundraiser is an annual fundraiser for the music department that involves students selling fresh fruit to others. The fruit comes straight from California, and you don’t want to miss out. This heart-healthy fundraiser helps students earn individual funds to help cover their costs of travel.
