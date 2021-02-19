Valley City High School Snow Week, Feb. 22nd-27th, kicks off with an exciting week of festivities to celebrate our Hi-Liner pride.
During VCHS Snow Week students are encouraged to join in on the fun with themed dress up days including: Unimpress Day, Senior Citizen Day, Zoom Day, Frat Day and Blue & White Day.
Monday, Feb. 22nd night kicks off with the VCHS Powderbuff Volleyball Game.
