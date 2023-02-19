Valley City High School Snow Week kicks off Feb. 21 with an exciting week of festivities to celebrate our Hi-Liner pride.
VCHS Snowball royalty nominations will be announced on February 21 with coronation at the pep rally on Thursday, February 23 at 2:45 p.m.
During VCHS Snow Week students are encouraged to join in on the fun with themed dress up days including: Teacher/student swap day, workout Wednesday, Hi-Liner pride day and Adam Sandler day.
Thurs., Feb. 23 night the VCHS Powderbuff Volleyball games begin with senior boys taking on the junior boys in the first game and then winner takes on teachers for the second. Game starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
Dress up day theme: Teacher/student swap (teachers dress like students - students dress like teachers). Activities: Hi-Liner Boys and Girls Basketball vs Shanley at Shanley High School.
Dress up day theme: Workout Wednesday.
Dress up day theme: Hi-Liner Pride Day (dress in school colors or Hi-Liner apparel)
Thursday activities: 2:45 p.m. Hi-Liner Pep Fest/HAC, 7 p.m. Hi-Liner Powerpuff Volleyball Games/HAC.
Dress up day theme: Adam Sandler Day (dress like actor Adam Sandler from his movies).
Friday activities: Hi-Liner Gymnastics State Tournament at Jamestown, Hi-Liner Speech at Fargo North, Boys Basketball at Fargo Davies High School.
Saturday activities: Hi-Liner Gymnastics State Tournament at Jamestown, Hi-Liner Speech at Sheyenne High School, Hi-Liner C-Girls Basketball at Fargo South High School and C-Boys at Fargo Davies High School, EDC PlayIn games, Snowball Dance from 8-11 p.m. in Cafeteria.