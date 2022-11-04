VCHS Fruit Fundraiser
J108

The VCHS Music Boosters are once again raising funds for music students through their Annual Fruit Fundraiser.

This coming March, Juniors and Seniors from the High School Band and Choir will travel to Orlando to to compete in the National Heritage Music Festival! This fruit fundraiser directly benefits each student who chooses to participate. The VCHS Music Booster parents are helping to coordinate this fundraiser. This year’s chairs are Diane Hochhalter and Rebecca Drummond.  The VCPS Music Boosters support this fundraiser because eating plenty of fruits and vegetables has health benefits such as a decreased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and some cancers. Sales began October 19th and will conclude November 10th.  

