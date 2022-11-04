The VCHS Music Boosters are once again raising funds for music students through their Annual Fruit Fundraiser.
This coming March, Juniors and Seniors from the High School Band and Choir will travel to Orlando to to compete in the National Heritage Music Festival! This fruit fundraiser directly benefits each student who chooses to participate. The VCHS Music Booster parents are helping to coordinate this fundraiser. This year’s chairs are Diane Hochhalter and Rebecca Drummond. The VCPS Music Boosters support this fundraiser because eating plenty of fruits and vegetables has health benefits such as a decreased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and some cancers. Sales began October 19th and will conclude November 10th.
The fruit will be delivered to you in early December. This is the perfect time
to enjoy some fresh delicious fruit from Texas, Washington, California and Florida.
The Music Boosters partner with Minn-Tex for this fundraiser. Minn-Tex is a family company based in Windom, Minnesota which has set the standard for fresh fruit fundraising for over 35 years. They provide a high-quality fruit at reasonable prices.
Many of the same options will be available this year and a few options are returning including a medium sized box of mixed apples and a medium sized box of oranges. You will still be able to enjoy the Texas Rio Star grapefruit, the Fancy California Navel orange, California clementine, and a variety of apples. Just
imagine the taste of fresh juicy California oranges in the bleak and cold ND winter. The fruit will arrive in early December, so it makes a great Christmas gift.
There was such great success with online ordering last year, that this will remain an option for this year as well. So contact your favorite band or choir student to order your fruit, or receive a secure link to order the fruit, from October 19 to November 9. If you don’t know a student in band or choir, you can call the high school office at 845-0483, extension 2 so that you don’t miss out on this great opportunity. Let’s help the VCHS Hiliner band and choir students earn their way to an amazing adventure while nourishing our bodies in a healthy way.