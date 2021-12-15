The VCHS junior and senior advanced art students had a “sweet” Monday lending a hand and showing off their creative abilities decorating Christmas cookies at Wild Prairie Bakery in Valley City.
VCHS art teacher, Mrs. Stephani Krueger, set up the day of decorating with Erin Hannig, bakery owner.
Hannig, who has been dealing with tendenitis issues over the past year, needed some help in getting all the Christmas cookies decorated and ready for sale.
What a better way to add a little Christmas cheer and magic into the mix by welcoming local art students into the bakery to help out.
Erin said the students did a wondeful job and she was so thankful for their help.
VCHS art students included: Mrs. Stephani Krueger, instructor, Trinity Nelson, Madi Klabo, Mckenzie Davies, Kacy Crowe, McKenzie Current, Cassie Mundal, Alexis Wobbema, Emilee Olson-Gronneberg, Carson Abrahamson, Bailee Stockert, Chelsea Urbano, Goliath Little Dog, Harper Hatcher and Kendra Green
The students had a great time and invite all to stop in to the bakery to admire their work and gobble up the delicious cookies before they are gone. Cookies are available in 2 packs, 4 packs or individual purchase until gone.
The bakery is located at 142 Main St. E., Valley City. For more info call 701-490-3393.