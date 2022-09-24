Ben Kruta

Valley City High School senior Ben Kruta has been awarded the National Merit Scholarship semifinalist honor.  Over 1.5 million students in approximately 21,000 high school across the nation entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).  16,000 semifinalists are chosen based on their achievement score.  At this point in the process, Ben is one of 16,000 students chosen across the nation. His score has placed him in the semifinalist category where all of the students are considered to have the highest entrance scores achieved.  

Ben is the son of Clark and Stephanie Kruta. He excels in the classroom, is a member of the Valley City Chapter of North Dakota Honor Society, has maximized high school dual credit opportunities, is already enrolled in early entry courses at Valley City State University, and fiercely competes as a strong member of our championship speech team.  We are extremely proud of Ben and his achievement of being chosen as a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist representing Valley City High School.

Recommended for you