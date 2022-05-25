VCHS 2022 Honor Students

Front Row 1, L-R: Halley Thoreson, Peyton Pederson, Abigail Gilbertson, Jalynn Anderson, Brynn Hagen, Morgan Jenner, Maggie Dockter, Emily Klein, Brinklyn Johnson, Vismaya Jacob. Row 2: Dylann Diegel, Mara Bjornson, Christian Gordon, Evan Mielke, Jerrica Eldridge, Madi Klabo, Morgyn Maine. Row 3: Seth Zeltinger, Jonah Schuldheisz, Braxton Jorrisen, Adam Bitz, Connor Pfennig, Eric Ingstad, Thomas Pfeifer, Jacob Pfeifer. Submitted photo

 Annette Beattie

Courtesy of VCPS

Valley City High School is pleased to present the 2021-22 High Honor Students.  The following VCHS students are being recognized for achieving & maintaining a 3.75 GPA from grade 9 - 12 (through Sem 1).  These students will be presented with a medallion to be worn at the Graduation Ceremony on May 29,2022.  

Students and their parents are as follows:

Jalynn Anderson, daughter of Brandi Anderson-Johnson

Adam Bitz, son of Brian Bitz & Melissa Bitz

Mara Bjornson, daughter of Dean & Kelli Bjornson

Dylann Diegel, daughter of Paul & Tanya Diegel

Maggie Dockter, daughter of Dallas & Kirsten Dockter

Jerrica Eldridge, daughter of Jerry & Jackie Eldridge

Abigail Gilbertson, daughter of Erik & Kristi Gilbertson

Christian Gordon, son of Anthony & Katie Gordon

Brynn Hagen, daughter of Matthew & Joleen Hagen

Eric Ingstad, son of Todd & Brenda Ingstad

Vismaya Jacob, daughter of Jacob Kurian & Rachel Jacob

Morgan Jenner, daughter of Erin Harris & Mark Jenner

Brinklyn Johnson, daughter of Nathan & Nicole Johnson

Braxton Jorissen, son of John & Kim Jorissen

Madi Klabo, daughter of Mark & Sam Klabo

Emily Klein, daughter of Daniel & Patricia Klein

Morgyn Maine, daughter of Mark & Karla Maine

Evan Mielke, son of Chuck Jr. & Sandi Mielke

Peyton Pederson, daughter of Dean & Amy Pederson

Jacob Pfeifer, son of Paul & Sue Pfeifer

Thomas Pfeifer, son of Paul & Sue Pfeifer

Connor Pfennig, son of Greg & Becky Pfennig

Jonah Schuldheisz, son of Ken & Stephanie Schuldheisz

Halley Thoreson, daughter of Harley & JJ Thoreson

Seth Zeltinger, son of Jeremy & Katrina Zeltinger

