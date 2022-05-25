Courtesy of VCPS
Valley City High School is pleased to present the 2021-22 High Honor Students. The following VCHS students are being recognized for achieving & maintaining a 3.75 GPA from grade 9 - 12 (through Sem 1). These students will be presented with a medallion to be worn at the Graduation Ceremony on May 29,2022.
Students and their parents are as follows:
Jalynn Anderson, daughter of Brandi Anderson-Johnson
Adam Bitz, son of Brian Bitz & Melissa Bitz
Mara Bjornson, daughter of Dean & Kelli Bjornson
Dylann Diegel, daughter of Paul & Tanya Diegel
Maggie Dockter, daughter of Dallas & Kirsten Dockter
Jerrica Eldridge, daughter of Jerry & Jackie Eldridge
Abigail Gilbertson, daughter of Erik & Kristi Gilbertson
Christian Gordon, son of Anthony & Katie Gordon
Brynn Hagen, daughter of Matthew & Joleen Hagen
Eric Ingstad, son of Todd & Brenda Ingstad
Vismaya Jacob, daughter of Jacob Kurian & Rachel Jacob
Morgan Jenner, daughter of Erin Harris & Mark Jenner
Brinklyn Johnson, daughter of Nathan & Nicole Johnson
Braxton Jorissen, son of John & Kim Jorissen
Madi Klabo, daughter of Mark & Sam Klabo
Emily Klein, daughter of Daniel & Patricia Klein
Morgyn Maine, daughter of Mark & Karla Maine
Evan Mielke, son of Chuck Jr. & Sandi Mielke
Peyton Pederson, daughter of Dean & Amy Pederson
Jacob Pfeifer, son of Paul & Sue Pfeifer
Thomas Pfeifer, son of Paul & Sue Pfeifer
Connor Pfennig, son of Greg & Becky Pfennig
Jonah Schuldheisz, son of Ken & Stephanie Schuldheisz
Halley Thoreson, daughter of Harley & JJ Thoreson
Seth Zeltinger, son of Jeremy & Katrina Zeltinger
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, May 25th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.