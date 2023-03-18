Prom Graphic

Prom. One of the most memorable and fun evenings of a high-schooler’s life. From the dinners to the pictures, to the dancing and fancy outfits, everything about prom night is one for the memory books. One thing that many don’t consider about prom night though is that it is one of the most dangerous evenings in the life of a teenager. After the dance has ended, many teens might find themselves involved in situations that could put them in harms way. While physical harm is a concern, getting into legal trouble could also be a possibility.

With that in mind, the parents of the Valley City High School Junior Class of 2024 will be hosting the 2023 Post Prom Celebration Saturday, April 29. This event provides an exciting evening for students that attend prom in a safe and controlled environment. This way students are able to stay together and not be out on the town after dark and be put in dangerous scenarios. Post prom activities add additional fun to the evening by having a selection of games, food, and opportunities to win amazing prizes.

