Prom. One of the most memorable and fun evenings of a high-schooler’s life. From the dinners to the pictures, to the dancing and fancy outfits, everything about prom night is one for the memory books. One thing that many don’t consider about prom night though is that it is one of the most dangerous evenings in the life of a teenager. After the dance has ended, many teens might find themselves involved in situations that could put them in harms way. While physical harm is a concern, getting into legal trouble could also be a possibility.
With that in mind, the parents of the Valley City High School Junior Class of 2024 will be hosting the 2023 Post Prom Celebration Saturday, April 29. This event provides an exciting evening for students that attend prom in a safe and controlled environment. This way students are able to stay together and not be out on the town after dark and be put in dangerous scenarios. Post prom activities add additional fun to the evening by having a selection of games, food, and opportunities to win amazing prizes.
The parents of the junior class would like to thank everyone for their continued support of the event over the years. They are once again asking for local businesses to consider a donation to this year’s post prom celebration. Any donations can be sent into the address below and a Junior parent will contact you either in person or by phone to confirm your contribution. Any and all support for the youth in our school system is greatly appreciated. Thanks again for helping to keep students in Valley City safe. Checks can be made payable to Parents of Juniors (C/O Amy Pederson) and mailed to VCHS 460 Central Ave. N. Valley City ND 58072. If you have any additional questions you can email Lindsey Schroeder at lindsey.schroeder@k12.nd.us.
