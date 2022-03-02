As I walked to my car this morning, it was a balmy 17 degrees, a stark heatwave compared to the -15’s we saw in the last month. The cold weather was supplemented by the silence of the valley, despite the crunching of my feet on the icy snow. This has been a routine for myself, as well as hundreds of other students within Valley City High School, all experiencing the crisp weather and monotonous motions of walking while freezing— a skill we all learn by 3rd grade.
As a now high schooler, it’s sometimes difficult to find the motivation to walk outside, to leave the reprieve and solace of my heated blanket to head to school, and that’s where our story starts.
Snow Week is an annual tradition, which breaks up the lengthy winter months we experience here in North Dakota. It doesn’t really have a rhyme or reason for timing, but usually coincides with the end of winter sports, and breaks up a week with no breaks.
To get a scoop on this year’s Snow Week, I chatted with Senior High Principal Kristi Brandt. We talked about some of the staples of Snow Week, some of which include themed dress up days which, this year, range from “Vacation Day” to “Generation Day”, PowderBuff Volleyball where junior and senior boys play volleyball to compete against a staff team, a Snow Week pep rally, and finally, the highly anticipated Snowball Dance on Saturday. These days are a beloved tradition for students and staff alike, and encourage positive competition and playfulness, all of which keep the Hi-Liner Spirit alive during the tough winter. One of the most adored parts of Snow Week is the election and coronation of Snow Week Royalty, and King and Queen, respectively. These young people are elected by the student body, and are highly respected within our school system. This year’s Snow Week Royalty are: Mara Bjornson, Amber Knutson, Peyton Pederson, up for queen election, and Andrew Berntson, Tucker Orner, and Eric Ingstad for kings.
Stay tuned for tomorrow’s paper and a photo of our Snowball royalty. Yet to come...King and Queen ascend their throne, the battle to the death that is PowderBuff Volleyball, and hear some student and staff responses to Snow Week. Even when the weather is not quite as balmy as we might hope, Valley City High School is still doing their best to make school exciting and entertaining, and there’s not much else we can ask for.
