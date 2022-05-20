The annual Valley City High School Awards Night was held on May 17, 2022.
Students were recognized with scholarships, athletic awards, career & technical awards, and academic excellence awards. Approximately $329,000 was awarded in scholarships.
Pick up your May 20-22 Weekend Edition of the Times-Record to see all the students and their awards plus our graduation edition covering the local area 2022 seniors. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.