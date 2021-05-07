Music filled the air during the three performances of the recent 2021 Café Concert at the Valley City High School.
This concert was the first for new choir director Mark Reeves. The theme this year was Disney music, which was a huge hit for not only younger viewers, but also older audience members. This provided a blast to the past for some, while also presenting a wave of all of the current Disney music loved by fans.
Read the full story in your May 7th-9th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.