Did you dream of being a firefighter when you were a kid? Want to be a hometown hero by serving your community?
Scott Magnuson, Valley City Fire Chief, can provide that opportunity. Magnuson invites everyone to be part of the Valley City volunteer firefighter tradition and serve the community by becoming a Volunteer Firefighter for VCFD.
Along with fighting area fires, these brave men and women are advocates for fire prevention and safety, and often help support other agencies in emergency situations. They are equipped to respond to all fires, as well as motor vehicle accidents, train derailments and more when necessary. They also have trained divers and re-certified each year in hazmat response.
Magnuson says that the same volunteers staff both the Valley City Fire Department and the Valley City Rural Fire Department.
Altogether the fire district covers a total of 500 square miles, averaging 150 calls per year over 13.5 townships. They strive to respond to a call in five minutes or less, since every moment counts in an emergency. Magnuson says firefighters are able to respond faster during the day, since many of them work right in valley City and can be at the fire hall in minutes. At night, it takes just a bit longer, since most volunteers are at home asleep, meaning some of them have to cover aer distance to get to the fire hall. Overall they are quite efficient and able to rapidly respond to any situation that arises.
