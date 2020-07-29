The Valley City Fire Department is dependent on the equipment working properly and meeting certain standards. To keep up to date with the standards in the industry, equipment upgrades are a necessity. Within the last year, the department upgraded the ladder truck to better serve the needs of the community.
The VCFD is also in the middle of a very special project: creating a memorial to honor past, present and future firefighters in Valley City. Outside the station, there stands a bronzed statue of a firefighter in full gear. This, Chief Magnuson says, is to honor current members of the VCFD, and he hopes that the next installation to grace the space comes this fall.
