Mid-afternoon on Wednesday, May 27th, the Valley City Fire Department and other emergency personnel responded to a fire at the landfill south of town. The warm, dry weather and breeze helped the fire jump to a nearby shelter belt where it burned trees and other brush.
VCFD Responds to Blaze at Landfill
- By TR Staff treditor@times-online.com
