Millions of Americans will enjoy 4th of July celebrations this year. There are many public displays while many will be using consumer fireworks. Choose to take part in these holiday celebration for your enjoyment and safety.
The City of Valley City has a fireworks ordinance which states the days of detonation, or using your fireworks, and is not the same as the state. The times of use for Valley City are as follows:
July 1-3: 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.
July 4th: 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight) and then past midnight on July 5 until 1 a.m.
July 5th: 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.
The sale of fireworks in North Dakota is from June 27 to July 5th. Retail hours in Valley City are limited to 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
You must be 12 years of age to purchase fireworks in Valley City and all of North Dakota.
Bottle rockets are illegal to buy and sell in North Dakota. The use, detonation, or explosion of bottle rockets and roman candles is prohibited in Valley City.
Thousands of injuries occur from fireworks each year, mostly as a results of carelessness. Do not become complacent during your time of entertainment. Things can go bad in a hurry. This can be the best of times and this can be the worst of times. Supervision is critical. Adults must take this responsibility seriously. Be strict on the proper use of fireworks. Alcohol and fireworks are a very dangerous combination. Choose an open space to set off the fireworks. Use a flat, heavy board on level ground with bricks to hold your aerial devices steady.
- Keep spectators at a safe distance: 40 ft for aerial fireworks.
- Have a bucket of water and a garden hose close by.
- Have eye protection for those setting off the displays.
- Wear clothing that will protect your skin.
- Use a barbecue lighter or a punk to light your fireworks.
- Do not try to light dud fireworks that did not go off.
- Do not alter fireworks, and do not detonate using cans or glass bottles.
- Put all used fireworks in a garbage can and wet down with the water hose.
- Do not put the garbage can in the garage for the night.
Your enjoyment for the 4th can be a good one if you use good safety practices. There are many who wished they did because they are living with some very ugly scars. PLEASE USE YOUR FIREWORKS SAFELY!