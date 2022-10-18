It’s been two years in the making, but a long-awaited expansion to the Valley City Fire Department’s fire hall in downtown Valley City was formally celebrated on Sunday, with a festive open house that turned fire hall into a banquet hall.
Kids and adults were invited to take rides on the various fire and rescue vehicles, which roamed the town, honking their horns and showcasing the pride of a department which has 365 years of combined fire/rescue experience among its over 20 members.
“It’s a pretty good group,” VCFD Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said. “Our group is pretty tight, if something happens to one of our members, we’re all behind them. If we say we have your back, we have your back. These guys here they go into a burning building together, they definitely know how to have somebody’s back. We all go in as one, we all go out as one and at the end of the day we are just one.”
The new expansion provides the VCFD their own vehicle and storage space for their rescue vehicles, which run a gamut of operational uses, from heavy and light rescue, water and dive rescue and hazardous materials (HAZMAT) rescue operations.
“We do everything from auto extrication and rescue, all the way to HAZMAT,” Magnuson said. “Valley City being … a mid-sized town, we’re actually certified in heavy rescue, light rescue, HAZMAT, water rescue, water dive, we do city, fire, rural fire, high-angle rescue … we hold all the certifications for all that.”
The growth of the department was marked not just by the physical structure – midway through the open house, VCFD held a pinning ceremony, formally anointing four men into their fellowship of firefighters. Traditions such as the pinning ceremony are of great importance to firefighters, Magnuson said – and as tradition dictates, the new inductees were pinned by significant others, spouses…or in one man’s case, his doting mother.
Read the full story in your October 18 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.