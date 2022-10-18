VCFDLineUp

It’s been two years in the making, but a long-awaited expansion to the Valley City Fire Department’s fire hall in downtown Valley City was formally celebrated on Sunday, with a festive open house that turned fire hall into a banquet hall.

Kids and adults were invited to take rides on the various fire and rescue vehicles, which roamed the town, honking their horns and showcasing the pride of a department which has 365 years of combined fire/rescue experience among its over 20 members.

Recommended for you