If you heard sirens and horns blaring from the fire trucks speeding up Central Avenue yesterday afternoon, it wasn’t that the department was responding to a catastrophe—it was to spread some community cheer and celebrate someone special.
The Valley City Fire Department rolled up to the Sheyenne Care Center to give some extra flair to Betty Etzell’s 93rd birthday celebration.
Read the full story in your Friday, April 10th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.