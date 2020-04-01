The Valley City Fire Department has been busy of late, responding to a garage fire last week and most recently a kitchen fire on Sunday afternoon. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson says that firefighters were called to the northwest part of town on the 29th around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, all occupants were out of the house, and crews quickly extinguished the fire in the stove area.
