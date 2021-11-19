Had more than enough turkey and your ready to do some dancing?
Good news, the Valley City Fire Department’s annual Fireman’s Dance Fundraiser is just the place for you to “kick up your heels” Friday, November 26th at the Eagles Club with entertainment by “Matt Aakre and Dirty Little Secret” band from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
