The Valley City - Barnes County Development Corporation is hosting a Career & Job Expo on Wednesday, October 20th, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center. Businesses in a wide array of industries will have booths set up and representatives ready to provide information about who they are and what they do, offer job descriptions, use interactive displays and demonstrations and more as they connect with local citizens.
Everyone is welcome to stop by, whether you’re an adult already in the workforce or a college or high school student.
Read the full story in your Thursday, October 14th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.