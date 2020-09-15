The Valley City - Barnes County Development Corporation Board of Directors met for their regular meeting Monday morning during which they voted unanimously to transfer to the county 3.11 acres of the I-94 corridor via Warranty Deed for the construction of the new county correctional facility.
The I-94 corridor, land consisting of 19 acres, was granted by Warranty Deed on June 4, 2013, from the Development Corporation (Grantor) to the City of Valley City (Grantee) and currently owned by the City and leased to the North Dakota National Guard.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, September 15th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.