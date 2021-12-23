Valley City Barnes County Rescue Squad was awarded $8,000 from the Cass County Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up to go towards equipment for their additional rescue unit. It is the first time VCBCRS has received this grant and they greatly appreciate it.
