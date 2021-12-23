Barnes County Rescue Squad Members

Pictured l-r: Aaron Heck, Scott Magnuson, Jeff Schlittenhardt, Matt Miller, Ryan Metcalf, Dewey Magnuson, Matt Jenrich, Ron Burchill, Jason Runge, Lance Coit, Will Blunck. Not pictured Paul Johnson.

Valley City Barnes County Rescue Squad was awarded $8,000 from the Cass County Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up to go towards equipment for their additional rescue unit. It is the first time VCBCRS has received this grant and they greatly appreciate it.

