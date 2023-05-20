“All Together Now”, the theme for this year’s VCBC Public Library Summer Learning Program (SLP) is set to kickoff Tuesday, May 30, 4-6 p.m. with a Family Fun Carnival.
The SLP Kickoff Party is for all ages, as the library wants not only children to sign up for Summer Learning, but teens and adults as well.
At the carnival they will have different stations set up outside in the parking lot including: sponge painting, corn hole, ring toss, bingo, crafts, color hair booth, and color tag. For color tag, kids will get to take colored powder, similar to what is used in fun runs, where runners are dusted with colored dust as they run through check points during a race.
Walking tacos will be served during the event.
With Summer Learning, the library has a variety of different programs for different age groups. With every program people attend, they will receive a library buck. Library bucks can be collected to “buy” prizes from our Summer Learning store, featuring fun prizes for everyone, kids, teens, and adults. Those who are participating in the program use the June and July calendars as their reading logs, which is simply marking off that they read 15 minutes every day at the end of the week.
The library staff shares with the Times-Record that they are very excited for this year’s Summer Learning Program and especially the carnival. They look forward to people in the community coming out and having a great time at the library and during the event.
Be sure and pick up your May 19th-21st Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.