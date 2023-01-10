The Valley City Barnes County Public Library held a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” by Erika Moen on the VCSU Campus, January 5th.
The VCBC library board invited speakers and the public to attend and share, with pre-registered speakers allowed to express their views on the book.
The meeting began with the new VCBC Library Director, Anita Tulp, introducing herself and welcoming everyone to the meeting.
Each speaker was then given four minutes to present their information before the board and audience, then asked to remain for questions from the board.
Nineteen speakers, with eighteen presenting before the board, shared the following information to the packed, standing room only, Skoal Room audience that evening.
“I’m here to support every book you have in the public library and my reasons are simple and straightforward, and I have four.”
She continues…. “Number 1: As a parent it is my responsibility to monitor the materials that my child accesses in public. It is not the responsibility of others such as the library director, staff or board members. If I object to material, it is my responsibility to have a discussion with my child about the reasons why. It is not, however, my responsibility or my right to object or to limit what any other adult, or child, chooses to read. To make value the argument that our children might learn something objectionable or age inappropriate by happening upon a book on a library shelf. Opponents of this book would need to monitor every minute of their child’s phone use, tv watched and every playground discussion starting as early as kindergarten. Each of those situations provides far more visually and verbally explicit material at a much higher volume.”
“This book (“Let’s Talk About It”) is defined by North Dakota Century Code as obscene material and is also is very harmful to minors which has been determined by FBI sex crime investigators and treatment recovery centers to name a few. This book meets all criteria needed to be determined as both pornography and obscenity - so why is the library still letting kids have it? Because the statue called an OES, (Obscenity Exemption Statue), from the 60’s, North Dakota passed to protect sex ed. in schools, books in libraries, art museums and galleries that show stuff like renaissance nudes. Hard core porn, however, is defined in law as ‘porn features sexual penetration and other sexually explicit acts.” Grafing refers to the book, “Let’s Talk About It” in saying, “On page 91 and 117 penetration is shown by both penis and a finger. Porn is not protected under the first amendment so let’s stop calling this censorship.” She continues, “If any of you took this book and gave it to a 14 year old neighbor kid you’d be arrested and charged with a felony yet you sit here hiding behind an old exemption given in the 60s so that you can evade prosecution as you continue to distribute porn from our library.”
VCHS freshmen, Carter Hass, spoke next, “I’m here to offer my view, as a teen, and before anybody brings it up - I’m a kid - and yes I’ve never been a parent and I haven’t fully read the book but I’ve also never been a person in the health care field yet I can still understand it’s a tough job. The point is that I’m young and just because I haven’t experienced much doesn’t mean I’m not a credible source. The only argument I’ve seen given on this book is that it should, or shouldn’t, be banned. But frankly we are looking at this all wrong. No matter your view you don’t get to enforce it on everyone.
