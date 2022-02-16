After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Special Olympics of Valley City basketball program has returned in style.
“The teams have been practicing since the first week of January,” Cindy Schopper, area director for Special Olympics, said in a press release. “Their performances at the District III basketball tournament prove they have been working hard on their skills.”
Three teams traveled to Jamestown on Feb. 12t. The Bridgsters, who had only six players to work with and facing a truly tough foe in the Cass County Wolves for their first game, suffered a 34-8 loss. The next game fared better, with the team battling against the Cass County Tigers for a 24-14 loss. They came back to Valley City with a fourth place finish. Coached by John Schonert, the Bridgesters consist of: RoxAnne DeKrey, Cheila Ihry, Megan Banderet, Kandice Novak, Marie DeLorme and Matthew Johnson.
The Lightening Boltz had a stronger start to their tournament, squeaking out a 10-6 victory, striking down the Cass County Hawks 10-6. Up next was a true battle on the court, with the Boltz playing their hearts out.
“Fans had a chance to see probably one of the better games the Boltz have ever played!” Schopper stated.
Sadly, the victory went to the Jamestown Wildcats, who held off the Boltz spirited offense and clinched a 30-18 win. The Boltz are coached by Steve Hammel and managed by Sam Ihry. The roster includes: Jennifer Bennett, Faith Hanson, Lee Hoff, Matt Thorson, Marshall Pederson, Cassie Colwell, Kelly Klein, Shane Kay, Natasha Esch
The Youth team, the VC Hi Liners, took the court for the first time in their official uniforms.
“The mighty mites cleaned up on the Cass County Bears 28-9,” Schopper reported. “The theme of the game was getting everyone on the court involved in the game. Great shooting and tremendous passing paid off for the team.”
In game 2 the Hi-Liners continued the momentum they’d built, battling fiercely to win over a 38-35 win over Jamestown Jaguars. This victory earned them first-place blue ribbons. The Hi-Liners were coached by Sue Lloyd and Jamie Smith. Their manager is Nick LeMier. Team members include: Anthony Anderson, Aidyn McCombs, Seth Breske, Jaxon Horsager, Paityn Elston, Keytyn Lemer, Ben Sorby, Tarissa Severson, Jenna Roe and Adam Compson.
“Good job everyone,” Schopper said. “Way to make us proud!”
If you want to support area Special Olympics, consider taking part in some upcoming fundraisers: the Area 8 Special Olympics Snowshoe-A-Thon is looking for sponsors for their Feb. 19th trek; on Feb. 26 there is a cornhole tournament being held at the Valley City Eagles’ club, where two-man teams can register and compete for glory and a good cause. To find out more on the Special Olympics in Valley City, look them up on Facebook. To get involved in the cornhole tournament (registration is $20 per team) you can reach out to Chris Mogensen at mogensen.chris@gmail.com. Food will be available at the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the cornhole registration kicks off at 10 a.m.
