A recent addition to the Valley City community has people smiling about public transportation.
The new trolley in Valley City turns heads as it makes its first trip around the city.
“People will enjoy it, because it will be something fun to ride,” said Pat Hansen, director of South Central Adult Services.
The retro exterior and the chiming bell enchanted riders of all ages.
Valley City and South Central Transit Network add a trolley to the city’s public transportation.
South Central Transit Network has been working to replace vehicles in North Dakota, but after finding out that the 15-passenger buses were backordered, they considered an alternative.
“The buses we had been trying to order have been ordered for going on two years,” Hansen said. “(The trolley) we ordered in January and just got it last week.”
The trolley meets all of the state and federal transportation safety requirements and was made almost entirely in the US. A trolley was specifically considered for Valley City, because there were trolleys in Valley City in the early 1900s.
“It basically has all the same features as the 14-passenger buses do,” Hansen said as it is wheelchair accessible with a ramp, wheelchair seating and tie downs. The trolley also has both internal and external speakers.
South Central Transit provides transportation to the general public for all trip purposes. They have been in service in Barnes County since the late 1970s giving over 55,000 rides each year. They deploy a fleet of many vehicles including minivans, transit vans and cutaway buses.
“We were the first ones in North Dakota to get one of these,” Hansen said.
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, June 2nd Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.