The Valley City Junior High presented multiple performances of the play ‘Junior High Comes Alive’ in the Valley City High School Auditorium. The production is a spin-off of the vintage ‘Junior Alive Show’ that theater students performed in the 80s and early 90s. It’s a Saturday Night Live-esque show, for which students wrote and choreographed their own skits.
Read the full story, and see photos, in your Tuesday, March 23rd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.