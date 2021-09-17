Valley City Parks & Recreation received multiple awards at the North Dakota Recreation & Park Association’s state conference this week. Individually, Tyler Jacobson and Hilary Flatt were awarded for their hard work and dedication to Parks & Rec, while Amy Pederson accepted the Innovative Program Award on behalf of VCPR.
