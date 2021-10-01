International Walk to School Day is Wednesday, October 6. Although there will not be an organized walk to school day event this year, ON THE MOVE encourages students to walk or bike to school every day!
Walking and biking are a great way for kids to get exercise. There are many benefits for mental and physical health for students when they walk or bike to school. The trip to school can be a chance for a kid to just “be a kid” and develop a sense of responsibility and independence.
