On March 17, 2020, Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 health crisis. In consideration of a decline in positive cases locally and across the state, and widespread availability of vaccines, along with the end of the school year, it is anticipated that the Board of City Commissioners will formally end the state of emergency at the regular city commission meeting scheduled for June 15 at 5:00pm.
According to the North Dakota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to follow previous guidelines which include physical distancing and wearing masks.
A recommendation remains that everyone wears masks when they are in a health care setting, when they are traveling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks. Also, vaccinated people who have weakened immune systems should consult with their physician to determine the best course of action for them.
Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People
Vaccine Info
Citizens may resume attendance at all public City meetings, in accordance with these health recommendations, or continue to participate in and/or watch meetings remotely through Zoom.
Carl L. Martineck
City Attorney / HR Director
254 2nd Ave. NW, PO Box 390
Valley City, ND 58072
Ph: (701) 845-8136