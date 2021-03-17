A raging battle over freedom of the press in a tiny North Dakota town in 1947 caught the eye of the media across the country. It began with a meeting in Valley City on April 4, 1947, at which businessmen disgruntled by the columns of Times-Record editor Don C. Matchan gathered to voice their anger. They felt that his editorial policy was far too “leftist,” and progressive, due to his support of things like Federal health insurance, price controls, civil rights, labor unions, and safeguards against monopoly capitalism.
At their April 4th meeting, Matchan’s detractors named five men to a committee that would lead their charge to get Matchan to (1) change his editorial policies, or (2) sell the Times-Record.
