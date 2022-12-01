Heather Kukla will soon be taking over as the new CEO and president of Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies (MAPC), a milestone achievement for a local Valley City girl who was inspired to work hard and seek new horizons by the teachers and community who shaped her.
“If I think back on Valley City and my roots there … I think it’s the relationships, it’s the community that’s around and that continues to be around me and … my family,” Kukla said. “I never felt alone in Valley City, because it was a community where folks come together to watch us play basketball, to celebrate birthdays and you have to support each other … I think it’s also the value of hard work that a lot of my teachers and my family instilled in us. Setting goals and working to achieve them, those are some of the things I learned in Valley City and continue to take away from the folks there.”
Born Heather Johnson, Kukla graduated from Valley Cty High School in 1992, where she described herself as an all-around student.
“I kind of did a little bit of everything. My parents always encouraged us to try lots of things,” Kukla said. “I played basketball, I ran on the track team, I was on the speech team, the science olympiad, lots of different things.”
In her time at VCHS she was inspired by the tutelage of two teachers in particular, both of whom encouraged her to go above and beyond and never settle for anything less than her best.
“Marla Langemo was my eighth and ninth grade teacher, she was super influential to me,” Kukla said. “She encouraged my love of reading and writing, she liked to travel and I loved when she’d tell us stories about her travel. She’d always tell me ‘you’ll travel, you’ll see the world one day.’ She encouraged me to not be satisfied but to keep working. If there was something I’d written, she’d give me a grade on it but then she’d say ‘but here’s a few things if you want to make it even better.’”
Many important life lessons were also impressed upon her by her business teacher and track coach, Bill Jansen.
“He was a huge influence,” Kukla said. “He was another one who encouraged me to set goals and work just a little bit harder every day. It wasn’t enough to be the first one across the finish line but to do your best … it was just a lot of fun, part of being in track is that I learned how to work on teams and a lot of that was part of the atmosphere he created for us.”
Read the full story in your December 1 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.