Heather Kukla will soon be taking over as the new CEO and president of Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies (MAPC), a milestone achievement for a local Valley City girl who was inspired to work hard and seek new horizons by the teachers and community who shaped her.

“If I think back on Valley City and my roots there … I think it’s the relationships, it’s the community that’s around and that continues to be around me and … my family,” Kukla said. “I never felt alone in Valley City, because it was a community where folks come together to watch us play basketball, to celebrate birthdays and you have to support each other … I think it’s also the value of hard work that a lot of my teachers and my family instilled in us. Setting goals and working to achieve them, those are some of the things I learned in Valley City and continue to take away from the folks there.”

