Game 1: Valley City 8, LaMoure 0
The Valley City Kings wasted no time in their first game at the North Dakota State Class B Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament in Park River. The Kings scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Trevor Fetsch led off the inning with an infield single, after he stole second, Corbyn Powell reached on an error by the first baseman putting runners at first and third. After courtesy runner Kellen Westman stole second, Jack Samuelson singled, scoring Fetsch for the early 1-0 lead. James Schwehr singled, scoring Westman to make it 2-0 Kings. Courtesy runner Isaac Norby stole second then Andrew Sykora singled, scoring Samuelson and Norby to make it 4-0 Valley City.
The Kings added another run in the bottom of the second. With one out, Fetsch singled then stole second. With two out, Samuelson singled, scoring Fetsch to make it 5-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Valley City scored a run on a single by Samuelson, scoring Fetsch who led off the inning with a single.
While the offense was doing its job, James Schwehr was doing his job on the mound. The right-hander gave up a single and a double in the first, but no runs, he would retire the next eight batters. Gunner Thielges led off the fourth with a triple, but a line out, pop out and strike out ended the threat.
LaMoure would load the bases with three hits in the fifth, but Gunner Thielges’ line out to center fielder Andrew Sykora ended that threat.
Valley City would bring in two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two out, Samuelson was hit by a pitch, and Schwehr walked. Sykora singled, scoring Samuelson and Schwehr scored on a balk to make it 8-0.
On the mound, Schwehr allowed six hits in five innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out six. Reid Nelson pitched the last two innings. He allowed two hits with no walks and one strike out to preserve the shutout.
Offensively, the Kings picked up where they left off in the district tournament. They had ten hits and were led by Jack Samuelson who was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Trevor Fetsch was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Andrew Sykora was 2 for 4 with an RBI. James Schwehr was 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI and Parker Roelfsema was 1 for 4 with two RBI.
Game 2: Valley City 11, Bottineau 4
Andrew Sykora and Corbyn Powell combined on a one-hitter and Valley City scored seven runs in the third inning to move on in the winners bracket of the State Class B Babe Ruth baseball tournament in Park River.
Bottineau scored first with an unearned run in the first. Then scored a run on a balk in the second to take a 2-0 lead.
Valley City’s bats would come alive in the bottom of the third inning. Luke Praska and Trevor Fetsch started the inning with walks. Praska was forced at the third by Corbyn Powell for the first out. Jack Samuelson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. James Schwehr then hit one over the head of the Bottineau left fielder Landon Siemens to clear the bases and give Valley City a 3-2 lead. Andrew Sylora singled to center field, moving Schwehr over to third. Schwehr scored on Parker Roelfsema’s ground out. Leighton Hendrickson came to within a couple of feet from a two-run homerun down the left field line. The ball hit off the fence so Hendrickson had to settle for an RBI double to make it 5-2. Hendrickson came in on Isaac Norby’s triple and Norby scored on Praska’s single to make it 7-2 Kings.
In the fourth, Powell led off the inning with a single. Courtesy runner Kellen Westman stole second then went to third on a passed ball. A two out single by Sykora scored Westman to make it 8-2 Valley City.
In the sixth, Valley City added three more runs. Fetsch led off the inning by reaching on an error. After he stole second, Schwehr doubled with two out, scoring Fetsch. Sykora singled, scoring Schwehr. Sykora stole second, went to third on a wild pitch then scored on an error to make it 11-2.
Bottineau got back on the board in the seventh. With runners at second and third and two out, Siemens singled, scoring two runs to make it the final 11-4. That hit was the only hit the Diamondslugs got in the game.
Andrew Sykora did it on the mound and at the plate. At the plate he was 3 for 3 with a run scored and two RBI. Andrew Schwehr was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBI. Leighton Hendrickson was 1 for 2 with a runs scored and an RBI. Luke Praska was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Isaac Norby was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
On the mound, Sykora did not allow a hit in five innings. He allowed one earned run with three walks and three strike outs. Corbyn Powell went the last two innings. He allowed one hit, two earned runs with a walk and two strike outs.
Game 3: Park River 6, Valley City 3
Valley City scored first in this winner’s bracket game. A walk, an error and a walk loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first. Andrew Sykora singled to left, scoring Trevor Fetsch for the early 1-0 lead.
The Kings added a run in the top of the third. With the bases loaded and two out, Leighton Hendrickson singled, scoring courtesy runner Kellen Westman to make it 2-0 Valley City.
Valley City added one more run in the top of the fourth. Corbyn Powell tripled with two out and Jack Samuelson singled, scoring courtesy runner Kellen Westman for a 3-0 Kings lead.
Park River finally solved James Schwehr who had shut them out on three hits the first five innings. In the sixth, with one out and runners at first and second, Noah Troftgruben singled to right, scoring Tucker Omdahl who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. A balk by Schwehr brought in another run to make it 3-2. After Reeves Jorgenson went to second on defensive indifference, Anderson was intentionally walked to load the bases. Corbyn Powell came in to relieve Schwehr. Jack Langerud singled, scoring Troftgruben and Jorgenson. Trace Anderson scored on a ground out. Jaxson Omdahl was caught in a rundown between first and second. By the time he was tagged out for the final out of the inning, Langerud came in to score to make it 6-3.
Jaxson Omdahl retired the Kings in the top of the seventh inning to preserve the win for the Pirates. Valley City got a runner on with two out when Reid Nelson walked. But Isaac Norby struckout to end the inning and the game.
Corbyn Powell was 2 for 3 for Valley City. Andrew Sykora was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jack Samuelson was 1 for 1 with three walks and an RBI. James Schwehr and Leighton Hendrickson were both 1 for 4. Hendrickson had one RBI.
Game 4: LaMoure 8, Valley City 1
The Valley City Kings postseason run came to an end as LaMoure downed the Kings 8-1 in an elimination game.
The A’s scored first in the bottom of the first inning. LaMoure drew five walks in the first inning, four came in succession bringing in two runs. The inning could have been worse, but Leighton Hendrickson threw out Logan Potts trying to go to third on a flyball out. It was the second time in the tournament that Hendrickson threw a runner out on the bases.
Valley City cut the lead in half with a run in the top of the second. With runners at second and third and one out, Hendrickson flew out to center field, scoring James Schwehr who led off the inning with a single to right.
LaMoure broke the game open with three runs in the second to make it 5-1.
The A’s added a run in the third make it 6-1.
In the fifth, LaMoure tacked on two runs. to make it 8-1.
Jack Samuelson was 2 for 3 with a double for Valley City. James Schwehr was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Leighton Hendrickson had the lone RBI.
Valley City will take third at the state tournament and ends the season 17-10.
Congratulations to the Kings on a fantastic season.
